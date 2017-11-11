Neil Young Streaming New Song 'The Visitor'

The 10-song project pairs the rocker with the band fronted by Willie Nelson's son Lukas, who also backed Young on 2015's "The Monsanto Years" and the 2016 live set, "Earth."

"The Visitor" also follows the recent issue of an unreleased 1976 album by Young called "Hitchhiker." The acoustic set was originally recorded in one session at Indigo Studios in Malibu, CA on August 11, 1976.

This summer, Young revealed plans to launch an online archive tracing his entire musical history. "Every single, recorded track or album I have produced is represented," he writes as an introduction to neilyoungarchives.com. "It is always current. You can browse the music I made between today's date and 1963, when I made my first recording in Canada and it was released as a 45 RPM single."

Billed as "coming soon", Young and his team have been diligently compiling detailed information about his recordings for the project. Stream the new song - here.