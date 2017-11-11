|
AWOLNATION Announce New Album 'Here Come The Runts' (Week in Review)
.
AWOLNATION Announce New Album 'Here Come The Runts' was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) AWOLNATION have announced a new album, Here Come the Runts, due to debut on Feb. 2. The announcement came with a fresh track from the full-length, "Seven Sticks of Dynamite." "With this record I really wanted to make a rock n' roll/pop album," principal Aaron Bruno explained in a press statement. "And I say 'pop' how I grew up listening to it, in the sense of Dire Straits or 'Born In The U.S.A.' or The Cars or Tom Petty." Bruno conceived the album in a secluded coastal mountain range in his native Southern California. "The record definitely has a feel to it that seems parallel to the vibe of this mountain and the land," Bruno said of the recording. "It's like a non-GMO record. There's no fake s— on there, none of the vocals are tuned. It's all real playing." AWOLNATION will follow the album release with a world tour, kicking off in Toronto on Feb. 11. Nothing But Thieves will open the North American shows. Listen to "Seven Sticks of Dynamite," check out Here Come The Runts' full tracklist and see AWOLNATION's tour dates - here.
