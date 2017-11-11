The new album, reportedly titled No_One Ever Really Dies, features appearances from Rihanna (on the recently released single "Lemon"), Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Future, Andre 3000, Gucci Mane and more. See the full tracklist below (via Complex).

The group debuted the album with a special album listening show at ComplexCon in Long Beach, CA, over the weekend (Nov. 4), with a colorful stage show that featured actual cars onstage and a slew of dancers.

During the playback of the Kendrick Lamar-featuring song, "Don't Don't Do It," Williams revealed that the song was inspired by the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina.

See fan footage of new song, "1000," featuring Future