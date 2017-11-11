Marilyn Manson Addresses Fake Gun Controversy

The performance came on the heels of a mass shooting in Texas that left 26 dead. The singer explained that he was attempting to make a statement about the ease with which automatic weapons are obtained. "My performance was not meant to be disrespectful or show any insensitivity," he wrote in part.

"In an era where mass shootings have become a nearly daily occurrence this was an act of theater in an attempt to make a statement about how easily accessible semi-automatic weapons are and how seeing them has become normalized.

"My art has always been a reaction to popular culture and my way to make people think about the horrible things that happen in this world. My performance was not meant to be disrespectful or show any insensitivity." Read more - here.