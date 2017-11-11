"I really just try to connect what I do in my classroom as a teacher with things they enjoy," she told ABC-7 in Chicago about her remix, "Codak Yellow."

"I was able to speak their language to break down some of those barriers because I know a lot of my students in math, they struggle and they hate it." The video has gone viral, but more importantly to Mrs. Crim, it's reaching her students.

"I literally had a student tell me the next day, 'You know what Ms.? I don't like math but you doing this video that just inspired me to work even harder,'" she revealed. Watch the clip - here.