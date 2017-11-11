Ozzy Osbourne Announces His Farewell Tour

The dates will see Osbourne celebrate more than five decades as a performer, both as a solo artist and as lead singer of Black Sabbath - who wrapped up a farewell tour in their hometown of Birmingham, UK this past February as captured on the live package "The End", which be released on November 17. When the three-year farewell wraps up in 2020, it will mark the end of global touring for the legendary rocker who, despite closing in on 72 years of age at the time, hints that more performances could follow.

The singer will be joined on the tour by longtime collaborators Zakk Wylde on guitar, bassist Blasko, drummer Tommy Clufetos and keyboardist Adam Wakeman.

"People keep asking me when I'm retiring," says Osbourne. "This will be my final world tour, but I can't say I won't do some shows here and there." Read more and see the announced dates - here.