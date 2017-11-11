|
Sammy Hagar Features On New Ronnie Montrose Song Stream (Week in Review)
.
Sammy Hagar Features On New Ronnie Montrose Song Stream was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) The team behind Ronnie Montrose are streaming a lyric video for "Color Blind" featuring Sammy Hagar from the recent posthumous release of the late guitarist's final studio album, "10x10." The lead single from the project sees the duo from the original Montrose band joined on the track by Toto guitarist Steve Lukather and the rhythm section of bassist Ricky Phillips (Styx, Bad English) and drummer Eric Singer (Kiss, Alice Cooper). Phillips oversaw the completion of "10x10" following Montrose's March 2012 death from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the pair had laid down basic tracks with Singer while following the guitarist's concept to record an album of ten songs with ten different singers. "It's valuable to have 10x10 be seen as Ronnie's last work, rather than going and digging up some stuff from his past," says Hagar. "This was something he truly had a vision for." Featured guests on the project include Edgar Winter, Glenn Hughes, Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen, Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford, Joe Bonamassa and Tommy Shaw, among others. Read more and stream the song - here.
