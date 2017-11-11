|
Sixx: AM Stream New Version Of 'Accidents Can Happen' (Week in Review)
.
Sixx: AM Stream New Version Of 'Accidents Can Happen' was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Sixx:AM are streaming a lyric video for the 2017 version of "Accidents Can Happen" from the recently-released 10th anniversary The Heroin Diaries soundtrack. The tune is one of three newly re-imagined tracks - including "Life Is Beautiful 2017" and "Girl With Golden Eyes 2017" - included in the package that serves as an audio companion to Motley Crue and Sixx:AM bassist Nikki Sixx's 2007 memoir, "The Heroin Diaries." The New York Times bestseller chronicles a year of decadence and depravity that almost cost Sixx his life during the recording and tour for Motley Crue's 1987 album, "Girls, Girls, Girls." "Over the last ten years," says Sixx, "I've met so many people who have thanked me for The Heroin Diaries and say that it saved their lives. But the truth is, writing The Heroin Diaries saved my life too." Last month, the rocker published a "Ten Year Anniversary Edition" of the book that features a new cover, never-before-seen photos and exclusive brand new chapters. Check out the song and read more - here.
The tune is one of three newly re-imagined tracks - including "Life Is Beautiful 2017" and "Girl With Golden Eyes 2017" - included in the package that serves as an audio companion to Motley Crue and Sixx:AM bassist Nikki Sixx's 2007 memoir, "The Heroin Diaries."
The New York Times bestseller chronicles a year of decadence and depravity that almost cost Sixx his life during the recording and tour for Motley Crue's 1987 album, "Girls, Girls, Girls."
"Over the last ten years," says Sixx, "I've met so many people who have thanked me for The Heroin Diaries and say that it saved their lives. But the truth is, writing The Heroin Diaries saved my life too."
Last month, the rocker published a "Ten Year Anniversary Edition" of the book that features a new cover, never-before-seen photos and exclusive brand new chapters. Check out the song and read more - here.
• Eagles Stream Unreleased Classic Song's Debut Performance
• Iron Maiden Making Special Free Online Broadcast This Weekend
• The Dead Daisies Recruit Journey Star To Their Lineup
• Singled Out: Jeff Scott Soto's Song For Joey
• Metallica's Lars Ulrich Speaks Out On Hollywood Sexual Assault Claims
• Foo Fighters Fan Joins the Band For Rush Cover
• Story of the Year Stream New Song 'I Swear I'm OK'
• Bastille Release Apocalyptic 'World Gone Mad' Video
• Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Opens Up About Depression
• A Perfect Circle Eject Over 60 Fans From Concert
• Alice Cooper Leads Songwriters Hall Of Fame Nominees
• Ozzy Osbourne Farewell Tour May Not Be The End
• Thirty Seconds To Mars Go American In 'Walk On Water' Video
• Foo Fighter's Dave Grohl Reveals Unusual Song Writing Experience
• Singled Out: GusMcArthur's End Of Eternity
• Drake Performs New Song And Promises New Music Is Coming Soon
• Taylor Swift Debuts 'New Year's Day' Live On Television
• Sugarland Spark Reunion Speculation
• Garth Brooks Admits To Lip-Synced CMA Performance
• Celine Dion and Steve Aoki Team For 'My Heart Will Go On' Remix
• Madonna Shares Surprise Late-Night Cover
• Pink and Niall Horan Bring The Pop To CMA Awards
• Country Stars Read Mean Tweets On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
• James Corden And 'Stranger Things' Kids Form Motown Cover Band
• Country Artists Call for Unity and Strength at 51st Annual CMA Awards
• A$AP Ferg Releases 'Trap and a Dream' Video Featuring Meek Mill
• Blake Shelton Talks New Album 'Texoma Shore'
• Netflix's 'Bright' Unveils Soundtrack Details
• Faith Hill Photo-Bombs Miranda Lambert
• Nick Jonas Gets Dramatic With Craigslist 'Missed Connections'
• Paul Maged - Light Years Away
• Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November
• San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You
• Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
• Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal
• Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018
• Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert
• Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.