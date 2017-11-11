Elle King Opens Up About Divorce And New Album

King revealed the secret marriage last May via Instagram while sharing that she and Ferguson had already separated. "I pulled myself out of a really, really, really tough place," she says now (via People) about the situation.

"I don't want to say it's the best place I've ever been because there's always room to go higher -- or get higher," King shared. "I am having a lot of fun. I do this thing, I call it protecting my joy, and there's like a 10-foot radius around me that's like a bum-out-free zone. I took a lot of things out of my life that were dead weight, and I just have a different outlook; I just surround myself with better people and just make music all the time. It's just so great; it's awesome."

King went on reveal that the divorce has fueled much of her impending sophomore album, which she's been working on."The record is a whole other entity in and of itself. It's a creation that is beyond me as a person, as a soul, and it's the most magical thing that I've done in my life so far," she revealed. Read more - here.