Sia Shares Naked Photo To Foil Plot To Sell Image To Fans

Sia stopped the unnamed party from cashing in by sharing the photo herself. "Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans," she wrote. "Save your money, here it is for free. Every day is Christmas!"

It's unclear what other avenues Sia will pursue to bring the trolls to justice, but for now, she's outwitted the photo peddlers and got a chance to plug her holiday album, Everyday is Christmas at the same time. Bravo! See the NSFW tweet here. Read more - here.