Anderson East Offended By Garth Brooks' CMAs Lip-Sync

"We're in the middle of 12 shows in 10 days. Not 10 shows in 12 days, 12 shows in 10 days," he revealed. "We made a game-time call on whether to sing to a track or lip-sync," Brooks said in the press room after the show (via People). "And we decided to lip-sync it. My voice just isn't going anywhere, and we wanted to represent country music the best we can."

Last week, singer-songwriter (and Miranda Lambert's boyfriend) Anderson East expressed strong feelings about Brooks' augmented performance, going so far as to say that he's offended by it.

"I keep a lot of my opinions to myself and respect anyone making music but as a person who tries to put on the best and most honest show I can night after night… this truly offends me," East tweeted. "I was told country music is three chords and the truth."

