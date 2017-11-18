Fleetwood Mac The Next MusiCares Person Of The Year (Week in Review)



Fleetwood Mac The Next MusiCares Person Of The Year was a Top 10 story on Monday: (hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac will become the first band honored as MusiCares Person Of The Year at the music industry charity's January 26 event at Radio City Music Hall in New York.



The group will be celebrated for their extraordinary creative accomplishments and significant charitable work by MusiCares, who provides a safety net and assistance for music people in times of financial, medical, and personal need.



"It's a tremendous honor to be the first band to receive the MusiCares Person of the Year award," says Mick Fleetwood. "Independently and together, we all set off on a journey to spend our lives as artists, songwriters and musicians. None of us did it alone and there were plenty of helping hands along the way, so we applaud and celebrate MusiCares' guiding principles of giving musicians a helping hand and a place to turn in times of need."



The 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute to Fleetwood Mac will feature a star-studded concert, award presentation and live auction, followed by an After-Party with a silent auction offering an exclusive and unparalleled selection of luxury items, VIP experiences, and one-of-a-kind celebrity memorabilia for bidding guests. - here.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission. hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.