Gucci Mane Released 'Curve' Video Featuring The Weeknd (Week in Review)

.
Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane Released 'Curve' Video Featuring The Weeknd was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Gucci Mane has released the music video for "Curve," which features The Weeknd. The visual is the latest from Mane's recently released album, Mr. Davis.

The black and white clip takes place entirely in a back alley, over what is seemingly one long camera shot. However, it's a clever trick as multiple versions of both Gucci and The Weeknd stalk the scene.

Check out "Curve," which contains explicit lyrics, - here.

