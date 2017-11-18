In the past, while talking about the in-the-works album, White described it as "good gardening music or roofing music or, you know, back-alley stabbing music. I'm trying to think of some good activities that people haven't written songs for yet."

In his latest description of the project - while making an appearance at the Making Vinyl conference in Detroit earlier this week - White said that the album is "practically done, just some finishing touches. It's a bizarre one. I've just got to let it settle. I need to listen to it by myself. I haven't been able to listen to it by myself for a while." According to Billboard, the new album is expected in the first half of 2018. - here.