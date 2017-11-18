The lead single from the Electric Light Orchestra's fifth album, "Face The Music", was the group's first worldwide hit, scoring Top 10 chart spots in both the US and the band's native UK while the project went on to Platinum sales in both countries.

Multi-instrumentalist Lynne has been touring in recent years under the banner Jeff Lynne's ELO. Directed by Paul Dugdale, "Wembley Or Bust" captures Lynne's sold-out show before 60,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium this past June, where he delivered material from the group's extensive hit-filled discography; the show also includes tracks by The Move and The Traveling Wilburys.

"It's the best time I ever had in music," says Lynne of the Wembley event. "It is beyond anything I could have imagined." The new live release will be available in multiple formats, including 2CD/Blu Ray, 2 CD/DVD, 2CD and 3LP packages. Watch the video - here.