T-Pain Releases New Track 'Textin My Ex' Featuring Tiffany Evans (Week in Review)

T-Pain

T-Pain Releases New Track 'Textin My Ex' Featuring Tiffany Evans was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) T-Pain is giving fan a taste of what is to come with his forthcoming album with the release of the new track "Textin My Ex," which features Tiffany Evans.

Why as the artist been hitting up his ex? The answer is simple: "Textin' my ex (oh no), Umm, I look good, I'm just talkin' 'bout sex (yeah) Ooh, that's why I'm textin' my ex (oh no)."

The track is our latest listen to the Pain's 5th studio album, OBLiViON, which a press release promises is coming soon. Check out "Textin My Ex" latest - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

