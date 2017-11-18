Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Taylor Swift Shares Heartfelt And Poignant Letter To Fans (Week in Review)

.
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Shares Heartfelt And Poignant Letter To Fans was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) While the world is eagerly taking in the 15 songs spread across Taylor Swift's new Reputation album, the singer has shared a heartfelt and poignant letter to fans in physical copies of the release.

In the letter, Swift talks about dealing with modern life, where a deluge of curated information shapes our perceptions of ourselves and each other. "We think we know someone, but the truth is that we only know the version of them they have chosen to show us," Swift's letter begins. "We know our friend in a certain light, but we don't know them the way their lover does. Just the way their lover will never know them the same way that you do as their friend. Their mother knows them differently than their roommate, who knows them differently than their colleague. Their secret admirer looks at them and sees an elaborate sunset of brilliant color and dimension and spirit and pricelessness."

"And yet, a stranger will pass that same person and see a faceless member of the crowd, nothing more. We may hear rumors about a person and believe those things to be true. We may one day meet that person and feel foolish for believing baseless gossip. This is the first generation that will be able to look back on their entire life story documented in pictures on the internet, and together we will all discover the after-effects of that."

Swift continues the letter by addressing social media directly, and looks ahead at how it's proliferation will affect people in the future: "This is the first generation that will be able to look back on their entire life story documented in pictures on the internet, and together we will all discover the after-effects of that," she shared. "Ultimately, we post photos online to curate what strangers think of us. But then we wake up, look in the mirror at our faces and see the cracks and scars and blemishes, and cringe. We hope someday we'll meet someone who will see that same morning face and instead see their future, their partner, their forever. Someone who will still choose us even when they see all of the sides of the story, all the angles of the kaleidoscope that is you." See the full letter - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Taylor Swift Music, DVDs, Books and more

Taylor Swift T-shirts and Posters

More Taylor Swift News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Taylor Swift Shops for Her Own Album, Surprises Fans

Taylor Swift Goes Behind The Scenes of 'Delicate'

Taylor Swift Makes Emotional Surprise 'Fallon' Appearance

Taylor Swift Announces North American Stadium Tour

Taylor Swift Shares Heartfelt And Poignant Letter To Fans

Taylor Swift Debuts 'New Year's Day' Live On Television

Taylor Swift Releases Secret 'Reputation' Listening Sessions Video

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Album Song Details Leaked?

Taylor Swift To Debut New Song During 'Scandal' Broadcast

Taylor Swift Releases New Song 'Call It What You Want'


More Stories for Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Breaking News AC/DC Cofounder Malcolm Young Dead At 64 - Recap: Eagles of Death Metal Surprise Paris Show On Bataclan Anniversary- Guns N' Roses- more

Gene Simmons Receives Lifelong Ban From Fox News Headquarters- Eagles Making Plans For Stadium Shows Next Year- A Perfect Circle Release 'The Doomed' Music Video- more

Stone Temple Pilots Reveal New Singer And Stream New Song- Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With Dave Grohl- Linkin Park Announce New Album 'One More Light Live'- more

Page Too:
Jason Aldean Relives Las Vegas Shooting In Interview- Taylor Swift Makes Emotional Surprise 'Fallon' Appearance- Brad Paisley Announces New Weekend Warrior Tour Leg- more

Up and Coming Rapper Lil Peep Dead at 21- Meek Mill Appeals His Controversial Probation Violation Sentence- Sam Hunt Promises New Music To Arrive Early Next Year- more

Drake Confronts Fan He Sees Groping Woman At Concert- Nicki Minaj Attempts to 'Break the Internet' With Explicit Magazine Cover- Blake Shelton Declared 'Sexiest Man Alive'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Gene Simmons Receives Lifelong Ban From Fox News Headquarters

The Eagles Making Plans For Stadium Shows Next Year

A Perfect Circle Release 'The Doomed' Music Video

U2 Stream New Song 'American Soul' Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Foo Fighters Announce New Dates For 2018

Fleetwood Mac Expanding Self Titled Album With Deluxe Reissue

Portugal. the Man Stripped-Down For 'Feel it Still'

Lou Reed's Unexpected Musical Passions Revealed

AC/DC Dominates Airbourne Guitarist's Favorite Solos List

Coldplay Perform Iconic Latin American Song In Argentina

Stone Temple Pilots Reveal New Singer And Stream New Song

Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With Dave Grohl

Linkin Park Announce New Album 'One More Light Live'

Halestorm and Stone Sour Announce North American Tour

Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker's Cause Of Death Revealed

Singled Out: Father Mountain's Hallelujah

• more

Page Too News Stories
Up and Coming Rapper Lil Peep Dead at 21

Meek Mill Appeals His Controversial Probation Violation Sentence

Sam Hunt Promises New Music To Arrive Early Next Year

Mariah Carey Goes Christmas Again With 'The Star' Video

Keith Urban Loves All-Female Cover Of 'Female'

Country Stars Celebrate Military Service at Stars and Strings Concert

Taylor Swift Shops for Her Own Album, Surprises Fans

John Legend and Carrie Underwood Hosting GRAMMY Special

Tame Impala Stream New Music With 'Currents B-Sides & Remixes' EP

Macklemore Brings Out Special Guest On The Tonight Show

Pink's 'What About Us' Gets Kids Makeover for World Children's Day

Lady Antebellum Appreciate The Sacrifice Of Military Service

Melissa Etheridge Arrested For Possession Of Marijuana

Brad Paisley Reveals Why He Honors Military Each Night On Tour

Sam Smith Reveals George Michael And Rihanna's Influence

Logic On Impact Of The 'Most Important Song (He) Ever Wrote'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

Michael Jackson - Scream

Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018

Powerman 5000 - New Wave

Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.