Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Dave Matthews Band To Headline The Night Before Concert (Week in Review)

.
Dave Matthews

Dave Matthews Band To Headline The Night Before Concert was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) CBS RADIO and On Location Experiences ('OLE" ) announced that Dave Matthews Band will headline THE NIGHT BEFORE show at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. on Saturday, February 3, 2018. CBS Radio and OLE have partnered to produce a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience the night before the big game. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the show begins at 7:30 PM.

'As the leader in sports radio, CBS RADIO is proud and thrilled to present Dave Matthews Band alongside our partners at On Location Experiences the night before the biggest day in sports," said Andre Fernandez, President and CEO, CBS RADIO. 'THE NIGHT BEFORE is the perfect culmination of our deep and storied relationships with so many iconic sports teams and their loyal fans allowing for a truly unique experience."

'Our goal is to create unique and memorable Super Bowl weekend experiences that can't be found anywhere else," said John Collins, CEO, On Location Experiences. 'We take pride in producing quality entertainment that the whole community can enjoy, and we thank Dave Matthews Band and CBS Radio for being part of this year's experience. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Dave Matthews Music, DVDs, Books and more

Dave Matthews T-shirts and Posters

More Dave Matthews News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Dave Matthews Band To Headline The Night Before Concert

Dave Matthews Band's Boyd Tinsley Reflects On Concert For Charlottesville

Dave Matthews Band Hosts Star-Studded Charlottesville Benefit Concert

Dave Matthews Performs At Fan Wedding

Dave Matthews Rocks Tribute To Gregg Allman

Dave Matthews' Son Prefers Nirvana Over DMB

Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds Announce U.S. Tour

Dave Matthews Debuts New Song 'Billijo' Live

Dave Matthews Jams 'All Along The Watchtower' With Michael J Fox

Dave Matthews Band 25th Anniversary Concert


More Stories for Dave Matthews

Dave Matthews Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Breaking News AC/DC Cofounder Malcolm Young Dead At 64 - Recap: Eagles of Death Metal Surprise Paris Show On Bataclan Anniversary- Guns N' Roses- more

Gene Simmons Receives Lifelong Ban From Fox News Headquarters- Eagles Making Plans For Stadium Shows Next Year- A Perfect Circle Release 'The Doomed' Music Video- more

Stone Temple Pilots Reveal New Singer And Stream New Song- Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With Dave Grohl- Linkin Park Announce New Album 'One More Light Live'- more

Page Too:
Jason Aldean Relives Las Vegas Shooting In Interview- Taylor Swift Makes Emotional Surprise 'Fallon' Appearance- Brad Paisley Announces New Weekend Warrior Tour Leg- more

Up and Coming Rapper Lil Peep Dead at 21- Meek Mill Appeals His Controversial Probation Violation Sentence- Sam Hunt Promises New Music To Arrive Early Next Year- more

Drake Confronts Fan He Sees Groping Woman At Concert- Nicki Minaj Attempts to 'Break the Internet' With Explicit Magazine Cover- Blake Shelton Declared 'Sexiest Man Alive'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Gene Simmons Receives Lifelong Ban From Fox News Headquarters

The Eagles Making Plans For Stadium Shows Next Year

A Perfect Circle Release 'The Doomed' Music Video

U2 Stream New Song 'American Soul' Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Foo Fighters Announce New Dates For 2018

Fleetwood Mac Expanding Self Titled Album With Deluxe Reissue

Portugal. the Man Stripped-Down For 'Feel it Still'

Lou Reed's Unexpected Musical Passions Revealed

AC/DC Dominates Airbourne Guitarist's Favorite Solos List

Coldplay Perform Iconic Latin American Song In Argentina

Stone Temple Pilots Reveal New Singer And Stream New Song

Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With Dave Grohl

Linkin Park Announce New Album 'One More Light Live'

Halestorm and Stone Sour Announce North American Tour

Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker's Cause Of Death Revealed

Singled Out: Father Mountain's Hallelujah

• more

Page Too News Stories
Up and Coming Rapper Lil Peep Dead at 21

Meek Mill Appeals His Controversial Probation Violation Sentence

Sam Hunt Promises New Music To Arrive Early Next Year

Mariah Carey Goes Christmas Again With 'The Star' Video

Keith Urban Loves All-Female Cover Of 'Female'

Country Stars Celebrate Military Service at Stars and Strings Concert

Taylor Swift Shops for Her Own Album, Surprises Fans

John Legend and Carrie Underwood Hosting GRAMMY Special

Tame Impala Stream New Music With 'Currents B-Sides & Remixes' EP

Macklemore Brings Out Special Guest On The Tonight Show

Pink's 'What About Us' Gets Kids Makeover for World Children's Day

Lady Antebellum Appreciate The Sacrifice Of Military Service

Melissa Etheridge Arrested For Possession Of Marijuana

Brad Paisley Reveals Why He Honors Military Each Night On Tour

Sam Smith Reveals George Michael And Rihanna's Influence

Logic On Impact Of The 'Most Important Song (He) Ever Wrote'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

Michael Jackson - Scream

Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018

Powerman 5000 - New Wave

Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.