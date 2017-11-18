Dave Matthews Band To Headline The Night Before Concert

'As the leader in sports radio, CBS RADIO is proud and thrilled to present Dave Matthews Band alongside our partners at On Location Experiences the night before the biggest day in sports," said Andre Fernandez, President and CEO, CBS RADIO. 'THE NIGHT BEFORE is the perfect culmination of our deep and storied relationships with so many iconic sports teams and their loyal fans allowing for a truly unique experience."

'Our goal is to create unique and memorable Super Bowl weekend experiences that can't be found anywhere else," said John Collins, CEO, On Location Experiences. 'We take pride in producing quality entertainment that the whole community can enjoy, and we thank Dave Matthews Band and CBS Radio for being part of this year's experience. Read more - here.