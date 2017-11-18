|
Guns N' Roses Announce Music Festival Headline Performance (Week in Review)
Guns N' Roses Announce Music Festival Headline Performance was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Gibson) The block buster Guns N' Roses reunion keeps rolling on and now have been announced as the final headliners for the Download Festival in the UK next year. The band will headline Saturday night at the Donington Park Festival, which is due to take place next year from 8-10 June 2018. Slash and bassist Duff McKagan reunited with Axl Rose for the 'Not In This Lifetime Tour', which finally made its way to the UK mid-2017. But now they're back at next year's Download festival alongside fellow headliners Ozzy Osbourne and Avenged Sevenfold. Download promoter Andy Copping said: "It's great to have this iconic line up of Guns N'Roses headlining at Download. I am sure I am not alone when I say I've been wanting this to happen for years. It will be an incredible show and will be one of the highlights of the Download weekend." The band now play 13 stadium/outdoor dates in Europe in June-July 2018, including shows in France, Italy, Germany and Belgium. Read more - here.
