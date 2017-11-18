Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Iron Maiden Announce Legacy Of The Beast Summer Tour (Week in Review)

.
Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden Announce Legacy Of The Beast Summer Tour was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Iron Maiden have announced dates for the Legacy Of The Beast summer 2018 European tour, which is inspired by their mobile game and comic book of the same name

The trek will begin in Tallinn, Estonia on May 26 and see the group mix headline shows with festival appearances - including Sweden Rock, Italy's Firenze Rocks, Austria's Novarock, Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting, France's Hellfest and Hungary's Volt Festival, among others.

Special guests Killswitch Engage will join Iron Maiden on headline dates from May 26 to July 1 inclusive, and in the UK from July 31 to August 10 inclusive; guests on other shows are currently being finalized and will be announced soon.

According to manager Rod Smallwood, the stage set design for the trek will feature a number of different but interlocking "worlds" with a set list covering a large selection of eighties material with a handful of surprises from later albums to add diversity.

"As our fans know, we've been following a particular touring cycle ever since Bruce Dickinson and Adrian Smith rejoined Maiden at the start of the millennium, alternating new album tours with 'History/Hits' tours," explains Smallwood. "We enjoy working this way for many reasons, not least because it gives the band a chance to play both new material and the older favourites which we know fans like to hear. It keeps things fresh, not just for the fans but for the band too.

"For this History/Hits tour we decided to base the theme around the 'Legacy Of The Beast' name, which suits our purposes perfectly by giving us scope to get creative and have some fun, especially with Eddie! I don't want to give too much away at the moment but we're working on a number of different stage sets, all in keeping with the Maiden tradition and we hope to give our fans a fantastic experience when they come to see this very special show." Read more and see the dates - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Iron Maiden Music, DVDs, Books and more

Iron Maiden T-shirts and Posters

More Iron Maiden News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Iron Maiden Announce Legacy Of The Beast Summer Tour

Iron Maiden Frontman Hits New York Times Best Sellers List Top 10

Iron Maiden Making Special Free Online Broadcast This Weekend

Bruce Dickinson Looks Back On Joining Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Announces Book Tour

Iron Maiden Preview The Book Of Souls Concert Film And Live Album

Gibson Names Top 5 Metal Songs Of All Time

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Release New Box Set

Iron Maiden Frontman Bruce Dickinson Announce Memoir

Iron Maiden Plan Some Surprises For Next Year


More Stories for Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Breaking News AC/DC Cofounder Malcolm Young Dead At 64 - Recap: Eagles of Death Metal Surprise Paris Show On Bataclan Anniversary- Guns N' Roses- more

Gene Simmons Receives Lifelong Ban From Fox News Headquarters- Eagles Making Plans For Stadium Shows Next Year- A Perfect Circle Release 'The Doomed' Music Video- more

Stone Temple Pilots Reveal New Singer And Stream New Song- Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With Dave Grohl- Linkin Park Announce New Album 'One More Light Live'- more

Page Too:
Jason Aldean Relives Las Vegas Shooting In Interview- Taylor Swift Makes Emotional Surprise 'Fallon' Appearance- Brad Paisley Announces New Weekend Warrior Tour Leg- more

Up and Coming Rapper Lil Peep Dead at 21- Meek Mill Appeals His Controversial Probation Violation Sentence- Sam Hunt Promises New Music To Arrive Early Next Year- more

Drake Confronts Fan He Sees Groping Woman At Concert- Nicki Minaj Attempts to 'Break the Internet' With Explicit Magazine Cover- Blake Shelton Declared 'Sexiest Man Alive'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Gene Simmons Receives Lifelong Ban From Fox News Headquarters

The Eagles Making Plans For Stadium Shows Next Year

A Perfect Circle Release 'The Doomed' Music Video

U2 Stream New Song 'American Soul' Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Foo Fighters Announce New Dates For 2018

Fleetwood Mac Expanding Self Titled Album With Deluxe Reissue

Portugal. the Man Stripped-Down For 'Feel it Still'

Lou Reed's Unexpected Musical Passions Revealed

AC/DC Dominates Airbourne Guitarist's Favorite Solos List

Coldplay Perform Iconic Latin American Song In Argentina

Stone Temple Pilots Reveal New Singer And Stream New Song

Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With Dave Grohl

Linkin Park Announce New Album 'One More Light Live'

Halestorm and Stone Sour Announce North American Tour

Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker's Cause Of Death Revealed

Singled Out: Father Mountain's Hallelujah

• more

Page Too News Stories
Up and Coming Rapper Lil Peep Dead at 21

Meek Mill Appeals His Controversial Probation Violation Sentence

Sam Hunt Promises New Music To Arrive Early Next Year

Mariah Carey Goes Christmas Again With 'The Star' Video

Keith Urban Loves All-Female Cover Of 'Female'

Country Stars Celebrate Military Service at Stars and Strings Concert

Taylor Swift Shops for Her Own Album, Surprises Fans

John Legend and Carrie Underwood Hosting GRAMMY Special

Tame Impala Stream New Music With 'Currents B-Sides & Remixes' EP

Macklemore Brings Out Special Guest On The Tonight Show

Pink's 'What About Us' Gets Kids Makeover for World Children's Day

Lady Antebellum Appreciate The Sacrifice Of Military Service

Melissa Etheridge Arrested For Possession Of Marijuana

Brad Paisley Reveals Why He Honors Military Each Night On Tour

Sam Smith Reveals George Michael And Rihanna's Influence

Logic On Impact Of The 'Most Important Song (He) Ever Wrote'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

Michael Jackson - Scream

Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018

Powerman 5000 - New Wave

Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.