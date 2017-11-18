Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Queen Shares News Of The World Anniversary Edition Promo Video (Week in Review)

.
Queen

Queen Shares News Of The World Anniversary Edition Promo Video was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Queen are previewing the November 17 release of a 40th anniversary edition of their 1977 album classic, "News Of The World", with a new unboxing video for the package.

Led by the stadium anthems "We Will Rock You/We Are The Champions", the UK band's best-selling studio release peaked at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to worldwide sales of 6 million copies, including 4 million in the States alone.

The 2017 3CD/1DVD/1LP package delivers engineer Bob Ludwig's 2011 remaster of the album alongside two discs of bonus tracks, a DVD of a new one-hour documentary, and a pure analogue re-cut of the original vinyl LP direct from the unmastered analogue master mix tapes.

The "Raw Sessions" disc presents recently unearthed out-takes and rarities from the band's archives "mined deep from long-vaulted studio multi-track tapes, this extraordinary parallel album brings to light never-before-heard alternative versions of each of the album's 11 tracks," says the group. "Every lead vocal is different, as are most of the lead guitar parts and a great many other instrumental details."

The disc of bonus tracks features a variety of previously-released but hard-to-find versions of "News Of The World" tracks recorded in concert, for radio shows, or in alternate mixes, including the band's entire five-song final live session recorded for BBC Radio in October 1977.

The DVD documentary "Queen: The American Dream" offers material filmed - on and off stage - during their 1977 US tour in support of the record, including footage from a Houston concert late in the year.

The 40th anniversary edition is rounded out with a selection of memorabilia from the period, including three posters and a 60-page book of images. Watch the unboxing video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Queen Music, DVDs, Books and more

Queen T-shirts and Posters

More Queen News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Queen's Brian May Slams Photographer Over Instagram Drama

Queen Shares News Of The World Anniversary Edition Promo Video

Metallica Play Queen Classic In Manchester

Queen Stream Freddie Mercury Version of 'All Dead, All Dead'

Queens of the Stone Age Announce North American Tour

New Photo Of Rami Malek As Queen's Freddie Mercury Goes Online

Queens Of The Stone Age Mash Up Foo Fighters' Hit At Cal Jam

Queen Stream Unreleased Versions Of We Will Rock You And More

Queens of the Stone Age Unplug For 'Villains of Circumstance'

Rami Malek As Freddie Mercury Video Leaked


More Stories for Queen

Queen Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Breaking News AC/DC Cofounder Malcolm Young Dead At 64 - Recap: Eagles of Death Metal Surprise Paris Show On Bataclan Anniversary- Guns N' Roses- more

Gene Simmons Receives Lifelong Ban From Fox News Headquarters- Eagles Making Plans For Stadium Shows Next Year- A Perfect Circle Release 'The Doomed' Music Video- more

Stone Temple Pilots Reveal New Singer And Stream New Song- Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With Dave Grohl- Linkin Park Announce New Album 'One More Light Live'- more

Page Too:
Jason Aldean Relives Las Vegas Shooting In Interview- Taylor Swift Makes Emotional Surprise 'Fallon' Appearance- Brad Paisley Announces New Weekend Warrior Tour Leg- more

Up and Coming Rapper Lil Peep Dead at 21- Meek Mill Appeals His Controversial Probation Violation Sentence- Sam Hunt Promises New Music To Arrive Early Next Year- more

Drake Confronts Fan He Sees Groping Woman At Concert- Nicki Minaj Attempts to 'Break the Internet' With Explicit Magazine Cover- Blake Shelton Declared 'Sexiest Man Alive'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Gene Simmons Receives Lifelong Ban From Fox News Headquarters

The Eagles Making Plans For Stadium Shows Next Year

A Perfect Circle Release 'The Doomed' Music Video

U2 Stream New Song 'American Soul' Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Foo Fighters Announce New Dates For 2018

Fleetwood Mac Expanding Self Titled Album With Deluxe Reissue

Portugal. the Man Stripped-Down For 'Feel it Still'

Lou Reed's Unexpected Musical Passions Revealed

AC/DC Dominates Airbourne Guitarist's Favorite Solos List

Coldplay Perform Iconic Latin American Song In Argentina

Stone Temple Pilots Reveal New Singer And Stream New Song

Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With Dave Grohl

Linkin Park Announce New Album 'One More Light Live'

Halestorm and Stone Sour Announce North American Tour

Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker's Cause Of Death Revealed

Singled Out: Father Mountain's Hallelujah

• more

Page Too News Stories
Up and Coming Rapper Lil Peep Dead at 21

Meek Mill Appeals His Controversial Probation Violation Sentence

Sam Hunt Promises New Music To Arrive Early Next Year

Mariah Carey Goes Christmas Again With 'The Star' Video

Keith Urban Loves All-Female Cover Of 'Female'

Country Stars Celebrate Military Service at Stars and Strings Concert

Taylor Swift Shops for Her Own Album, Surprises Fans

John Legend and Carrie Underwood Hosting GRAMMY Special

Tame Impala Stream New Music With 'Currents B-Sides & Remixes' EP

Macklemore Brings Out Special Guest On The Tonight Show

Pink's 'What About Us' Gets Kids Makeover for World Children's Day

Lady Antebellum Appreciate The Sacrifice Of Military Service

Melissa Etheridge Arrested For Possession Of Marijuana

Brad Paisley Reveals Why He Honors Military Each Night On Tour

Sam Smith Reveals George Michael And Rihanna's Influence

Logic On Impact Of The 'Most Important Song (He) Ever Wrote'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

Michael Jackson - Scream

Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018

Powerman 5000 - New Wave

Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.