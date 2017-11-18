The Weeknd Celebrating 'Trilogy' Anniversary With Special Items

Trilogy collected the Weeknd's first three mixtapes--House of Balloons, Thursday and Echoes of Silence--into his major label debut. In recognition of its release five years ago, all three are being repressed on vinyl for a limited edition box set capped at 1000 copies.

In addition to the box set, there is a new collection of Trilogy-themed merch available in the Weeknd's online store, including sweatshirts, t-shirts, dad hats and more. Read more - here.