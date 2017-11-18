"We're both really excited," Sparks told People about her new life with husband, Dana Isaiah, an aspiring model. "He's been like, 'I want to shout it from the mountain tops!' We're really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this."

The couple's whirlwind courtship was heavily influenced by their families, but Sparks says she knew right away."A couple days after we had actually met, I was like in my head 'That's going to be my husband! That's my husband right there,'" she said. Read more - here.