Drake Confronts Fan He Sees Groping Woman At Concert

Drake was performing at the Marquee nightclub in Sydney when he stopped to let the fan know in no uncertain terms that he wouldn't stand for his unacceptable behavior.

"I got this close to Drake threatening to jump into the crowd to start a fight with a guy groping a woman in the audience," a fan shared on Instagram with a clip of the moment. "Violence against women, 6 God says no."

"If you don't stop putting your hands on girls, I'm gonna come out there and f— your a– up," Drake warns the offending fan in the video as the crowd cheers its approval.

After a few chaotic moments, Drake asks his DJ to restart the show. See the Instagram post - here.