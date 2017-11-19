Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Eddie Montgomery To Continue Making Music After Troy Gentry's Death (Week in Review)

.
Montgomery Gentry

Eddie Montgomery To Continue Making Music After Troy Gentry's Death was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Eddie Montgomery has opened up about life following the tragic death of his longtime friend and musical partner, Troy Gentry. Montgomery has revealed that he will carry on the band's legacy going forward, with plans to head out on tour early next year.

The singer has shared a conversation the duo had many years ago when they talked about they would do if one of them was to die. "We said to each other, 'Hey, we want Montgomery Gentry to keep going,'" Montgomery told People. "It's weird, I always thought it was going to be me that went down first."

Speaking about Gentry's death in a helicopter crash on Sept. 8, Montgomery says his life will never be the same. "A little piece of my soul got lost there," he said. "It was a horrific day, my world changed as much as the band did. It's something that you never get over. It's going to be in my mind and my soul for the rest of my life."

The singer looked ahead to what it will be like going on alone, with faith that the music will carry him forward. "I've never done anything else but play music," Montgomery explained. "It's all I've ever known. "(Gentry) was more than just a singer. He was a brother and he was always there. As far as I'm concerned, we're still making music together." Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

