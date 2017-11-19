Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With Dave Grohl (Week in Review)

.
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With Dave Grohl was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Guns N' Roses were joined by Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters for a performance of their 1988 hit, "Paradise City", at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK, TX on November 14, and the band are sharing video from the concert.

Grohl and the Foo Fighters were in the city ahead of a November 15 show at the same venue. "What a great night Tulsa. Thank you Dave Grohl for coming out for Paradise City!," posted Guns N' Roses on their social media sites after the show.

The fourth single from "Appetite For Destruction", the song reached No. 5 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while the record went on to become the biggest selling debut album of all time with more than 30 million copies sold worldwide.

The Tulsa stop is part of a fall North American leg of Guns N' Roses' Not In This Lifetime Tour that will wrap up at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA on November 29. Watch video of the jam - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

