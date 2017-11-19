Halestorm and Stone Sour Announce North American Tour

The joint tour will kick off in Canada on Jan. 27 in Abbotsford, British Columbia, and continue through Feb. 11 in Rochester, New York. For ticket information, head to StoneSour.com and HalestormRocks.com.

After the co-headlining tour closes out, Stone Sour will play a trio of U.S. headlining shows. Red Sun Rising will open on those dates. Lzzy Hale - a Gibson Explorer player - and the Halestorm gang are currently working on their fourth studio album, which is expected to arrive in the spring. The Stone Sour crew is touring in support of their latest release, Hydrograd. Read more - here.