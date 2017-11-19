Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Linkin Park Announce New Album 'One More Light Live' (Week in Review)

.
Linkin Park

Linkin Park Announce New Album 'One More Light Live' was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Linkin Park have announced that they will release "One More Light Live" on December 15. Recorded during the band's tour in support of 2017's "One More Light", the album documents Linkin Park on their final tour with singer Chester Bennington, who committed suicide at his Los Angeles area home on July 20 the age of 41.

"We dedicate this live album to our brother Chester who poured his heart and soul into 'One More Light'," says the surviving members of Linkin Park in a joint statement. "After we finished recording the album, we joked with Chester that - since he had delivered so many stunning performances in the studio - he had set the bar extra high to produce that alchemy on stage each night. Not surprisingly, he welcomed the challenge.

"The shows we played together during the early summer of 2017 were extraordinary. Chester shared with us that he felt this was the best tour we had ever done. The camaraderie and joy we experienced on stage reflected our deep connection with each other, with our fans, and with the music."

"Every night before walking out onto the stage," continues the band, "we would huddle, get focused, and share whatever last-second remarks popped into our heads. Chester always took it upon himself to turn the name of the city where we were playing into a first-rate run. This was our ritual. Best of all, it was a moment to express our gratitude that we were living our dream.

"Chester never forgot to express his appreciation to our crew - the men and women who traveled the world with us, making our dream into reality night after night. Without them, these shows would not have been possible"

"Chester was uniquely passionate, uncommonly generous, sensitive, optimistic, funny and kind," they add, "With his voice, he turned pain into catharsis, authenticity into art, and passion into connection. His dedication to bringing these songs to life was triumphant. For those of you who attended this tour in person, we thank you. For those who could not, we hope this live album gives you a glimpse into how magical these shows were for the six of us." Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Linkin Park Music, DVDs, Books and more

Linkin Park T-shirts and Posters

More Linkin Park News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Linkin Park Announce New Album 'One More Light Live'

Linkin Park's Record Label Doubted 'Hybrid Theory'

Linkin Park Tribute Chester Bennington With 'Looking For An Answer'

Linkin Park Streaming Chester Bennington Tribute Concert

Linkin Park Stream Steve Aoki Chester Forever Remix

Linkin Park Live Streaming Chester Bennington Tribute Concert

Linkin Park Live Streaming Chester Bennington Tribute Concert

Linkin Park Fans Create Message Ahead of Chester Bennington Tribute

Linkin Park Share Photo Of First Rehearsal Since Chester's Death

Linkin Park Stream Carpool Karaoke Featuring Chester Bennington


More Stories for Linkin Park

Linkin Park Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Breaking News AC/DC Cofounder Malcolm Young Dead At 64 - Recap: Perfect Circle Star On Fan Ejection Controversy and New Album- KISS' Gene Simmons Streams 'Hand of Fate'- more

Gene Simmons Receives Lifelong Ban From Fox News Headquarters- Eagles Making Plans For Stadium Shows Next Year- A Perfect Circle Release 'The Doomed' Music Video- more

Stone Temple Pilots Reveal New Singer And Stream New Song- Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With Dave Grohl- Linkin Park Announce New Album 'One More Light Live'- more

Page Too:
Drake Confronts Fan He Sees Groping Woman At Concert- Nicki Minaj Attempts to 'Break the Internet' With Explicit Magazine Cover- Blake Shelton Declared 'Sexiest Man Alive'- more

Up and Coming Rapper Lil Peep Dead at 21- Meek Mill Appeals His Controversial Probation Violation Sentence- Sam Hunt Promises New Music To Arrive Early Next Year- more

Drake Confronts Fan He Sees Groping Woman At Concert- Nicki Minaj Attempts to 'Break the Internet' With Explicit Magazine Cover- Blake Shelton Declared 'Sexiest Man Alive'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Gene Simmons Receives Lifelong Ban From Fox News Headquarters

The Eagles Making Plans For Stadium Shows Next Year

A Perfect Circle Release 'The Doomed' Music Video

U2 Stream New Song 'American Soul' Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Foo Fighters Announce New Dates For 2018

Fleetwood Mac Expanding Self Titled Album With Deluxe Reissue

Portugal. the Man Stripped-Down For 'Feel it Still'

Lou Reed's Unexpected Musical Passions Revealed

AC/DC Dominates Airbourne Guitarist's Favorite Solos List

Coldplay Perform Iconic Latin American Song In Argentina

Stone Temple Pilots Reveal New Singer And Stream New Song

Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With Dave Grohl

Linkin Park Announce New Album 'One More Light Live'

Halestorm and Stone Sour Announce North American Tour

Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker's Cause Of Death Revealed

Singled Out: Father Mountain's Hallelujah

• more

Page Too News Stories
Up and Coming Rapper Lil Peep Dead at 21

Meek Mill Appeals His Controversial Probation Violation Sentence

Sam Hunt Promises New Music To Arrive Early Next Year

Mariah Carey Goes Christmas Again With 'The Star' Video

Keith Urban Loves All-Female Cover Of 'Female'

Country Stars Celebrate Military Service at Stars and Strings Concert

Taylor Swift Shops for Her Own Album, Surprises Fans

John Legend and Carrie Underwood Hosting GRAMMY Special

Tame Impala Stream New Music With 'Currents B-Sides & Remixes' EP

Macklemore Brings Out Special Guest On The Tonight Show

Pink's 'What About Us' Gets Kids Makeover for World Children's Day

Lady Antebellum Appreciate The Sacrifice Of Military Service

Melissa Etheridge Arrested For Possession Of Marijuana

Brad Paisley Reveals Why He Honors Military Each Night On Tour

Sam Smith Reveals George Michael And Rihanna's Influence

Logic On Impact Of The 'Most Important Song (He) Ever Wrote'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

Michael Jackson - Scream

Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018

Powerman 5000 - New Wave

Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.