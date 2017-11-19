However, it's the first question that should hit home the hardest with guitarists and fans of the instrument. When asked about the best piece of advice he'd ever received, Gibbons said, "B.B. King laid quite a simplistic statement on me: Learn to play what you want to hear. When you're trying to learn an instrument, chances are you find yourself at the feet of a teacher who may have an idea of what you should learn. But if you learn to play what you want to hear in your head, you are steps ahead."

Gibbons also spoke of his time touring with Jimi Hendrix in his youth, calling Hendrix "a real technical wizard". Remembering the time, Gibbons said, "we got to share opposing hotel rooms always at the end of the hall and the doors were always open. He had a record player delivered each and every afternoon, and he would motion to me, "Come on over here. Let's see if we can figure this out." And we wound up listening to Jeff Beck trying to figure things out.