Fleetwood Mac Expanding Self Titled Album With Deluxe Reissue

Featuring such timeless hits such as "Rhiannon," "Say You Love Me" and "Landslide," this updated and remastered edition will boast a slew of previously unheard music.

Among the extras include an early alternative take on the entire album, as well as a selection of live tracks recorded in 1976. The new collection will be available in a variety formats, including a deluxe edition featuring three CDs, a DVD and a vinyl LP. The set is due for release on Jan. 19. Check out the full tracklist - here.