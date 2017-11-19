Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Gene Simmons Receives Lifelong Ban From Fox News Headquarters (Week in Review)

Gene Simmons Receives Lifelong Ban From Fox News Headquarters was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Gene Simmons flew off the rails at Fox News and received a lifetime ban as a parting gift. The KISS co-founder was at Fox News to discuss his new book On Power, in which he addresses how to gain wealth and influence when some bizarre comments and acts actions got him in trouble with the station, reports Loudwire.

On Fox & Friends, he erratically jumped up to interrupt meteorologist Janice Dean and take over her segment. When asked about his thoughts on Harvey Weinstein, Simmons said, 'The lunatics have taken over the insane asylum when respected business entities such as yourself ask guys that like to stick their tongues out what I think of Harvey Weinstein."

He took a step deeper into the muck when he added, "Okay, I'm a powerful and attractive man, and what I'm about to say is deadly serious. Men are jackasses. From the time we're young we have testosterone. I'm not validating it or defending it."

As if that wasn't enough, Simmons interrupted a staff meeting on the 14th floor, where he was scheduled to talk about his book. He shouted, "Hey chicks, sue me," and exposed his entire upper torso. Reportedly, he also told Michael Jackson pedophile jokes and struck two employees with his book.

Kevin Lord, a human resources executive at Fox, learned of the behavior and issued a lifetime ban at the network's Manhattan headquarters for rock legend. Watch some of his shenanigans - here.

