Lady Antebellum Appreciate The Sacrifice Of Military Service

Lady Antebellum

Lady Antebellum Appreciate The Sacrifice Of Military Service was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) For country music stars Lady Antebellum, the military hits close to home as two of the members have family who decided to make the ultimate sacrifice for their country and enlist.

In an interview with Radio.com at US99's Stars and Strings Concert in Chicago, Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood explain the effect the military has had on their families.

"My brother-in-law Robertson, he's in the military right now," Kelley explains. "He feels like [he has] such a purpose right now. He decided not to go to college and joined the military. I'm so proud of him. He's not sure where he's going to get stationed yet. He just got through boot camp. It's such a sacrifice thinking about when he comes back and we get to catch up. I say, 'What is it like?' and I could just see the pride on his face. It's definitely a sacrifice I don't know if I could make."

Haywood, meanwhile, has a cousin in the Navy and admits that the time away from home is the ultimate sacrifice for families. "I think the families sacrifice so much. My cousin's in the Navy. He's been to Japan and Hawaii for years," Haywood explains. "He comes home once a year, twice a year at most. His wife and three kids hardly ever get to see him. It's a big honor for us to be here and to celebrate the families that are supporting to all those who serve. That's a huge sacrifice to be away." Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

