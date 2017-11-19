Melissa Etheridge Arrested For Possession Of Marijuana

Melissa Etheridge was arrested earlier this week for possession of marijuana. As her tour bus crossed from Canada to North Dakota, border patrol searched Etheridge's vehicle and found the drug onboard, reports Billboard.

Etheridge, who is a cancer survivor who has a legal permit for medical marijuana use in California, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charge of possession.

Her attorney, Thomas Dickson, entered the plea for her on Tuesday, (Nov. 14).