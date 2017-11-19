Smith said that Michael supported his career by sending flowers and words of encouragement, though they never met. In addition, the singer called Rihanna his "spirit animal" and said he aspires to be more like her.

"She inspires me a lot because I think she's just unapologetically herself and that's something that I'm trying to do," said Smith. "I want to be a role model, but I don't want to be a perfect role model. Like, I go and have mad nights out, just like she would." Read more - here.