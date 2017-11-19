Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Eagles Making Plans For Stadium Shows Next Year (Week in Review)

.
The Eagles Making Plans For Stadium Shows Next Year was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Gibson) The Eagles are making plans for a handful of stadium shows for 2018, says the group's longtime manager Irving Azoff. Speaking with Best Classic Bands, Azoff revealed that the group will share the billing with veteran troubadour Jimmy Buffet.

"One word answer? Yes," said Azoff, who went on to say that Coors Field in Denver will be the site for one of the concerts. The manager declined to specify other locales, saying that just "a handful" of dates are in the works.

"The Eagles are in an experimental phase," he explained. "I look at this as not really an Eagles tour; it's really a celebration of their music. We just kind of do things that feel right. I don't know how long it'll go." - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

