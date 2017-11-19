U2 Stream New Song 'American Soul' Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Another Kendrick collab, the previously released, "Get Out Of Your Own Way," will also appear on Songs of Experience. "American Soul" starts with a spoken word intro by Kendrick: "Blessed are the bullies/ For one day they will have to stand up to themselves/ Blessed are the liars/ For the truth can be awkward."

Then, the song kicks in with sparse, bluesy rock guitars and a thumping beat that accompanies Bono's seductive vocals. The track builds slowly, then takes flight with the simple, rousing chorus: "You are rock and roll/ You and I are rock and roll/ You are rock and roll/ Came here looking for American soul." Listen to the song - here.