"Take Care 6 Year Anniversary…here's a pic of me looking at some early draft of a track list," he captioned the photo, which was taken by his longtime producer, Noah "40" Shebib.

Take Care featured such collaborative hits as "Crew Love" with the Weeknd , the title track featuring Rihanna and "Make Me Proud" with Nicki Minaj. The album debuted at No. 1 when it was released back in 2011, going on to sell more than four million copies. See the post - here.