Green Day Release 'Born In The USA' Video (Week in Review)

.
Green Day

Green Day Release 'Born In The USA' Video was a Top 10 story on Monday: (hennemusic) Green Day are premiering a music video for "Born In The USA", a track from their just-released best-of package, "Greatest Hits: God's Favorite Band."

It's one of two new tunes - alongside a duet with Miranda Lambert on "Ordinary World - included in the collection, which compiles 20 hits from the California band's 31-year career.

The project's title comes from a March 2017 appearance on CBS-TV's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, when God appeared in the Ed Sullivan Theatre to introduce Green Day as his "favorite band."

"Shout out to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," posted the group. "20 biggest hits. 2 new songs. 1 new music vid. And a partridge in a pear tree. From God's Favorite Band to the world's best fans, Christmas comes early." - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

