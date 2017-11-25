|
'It's Time For Straight Talk' With Scotty McCreery And RaeLynn (Week in Review)
.
'It's Time For Straight Talk' With Scotty McCreery And RaeLynn was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) All this month we'll be checking in with your favorite country artists out on the road as part of the "It's Time For Straight Talk" series. In this first installment we talk music, touring and staying connected with fans and loved ones with Scotty McCreery, RaeLynn, and the members of LoCash. Scotty McCreery is currently gearing up for the release of his third album. The just-engaged American Idol alum says on the release, 'The biggest difference with this album and any other record is that it's so personal. Unless things change, every song on the record will be written by me." His new album will be coming for fans in the Spring of 2018. No doubt with the new album will also come more time out on the road, he explains how it's important for him to stay in touch with his fiance and family while he's away from home. RaeLynn released her debut album WildHorse earlier this year and has been all over the country playing for fans ever since. She describes her music as country pop because of the artists she listened to growing up. 'I'm a product of my generation, I grew up listening to Destiny's Child and Dolly Parton, legit," RaeLynn explains. 'Everyone that's my age not only listens to one genre." She also opened up about the best way she keeps in touch with her fans, "I love to connect with them and I couldn't do that unless I had [access] to social media." She adds, "They don't even realize how much they mean to me sometimes." Read more - here.
Scotty McCreery is currently gearing up for the release of his third album. The just-engaged American Idol alum says on the release, 'The biggest difference with this album and any other record is that it's so personal. Unless things change, every song on the record will be written by me." His new album will be coming for fans in the Spring of 2018. No doubt with the new album will also come more time out on the road, he explains how it's important for him to stay in touch with his fiance and family while he's away from home.
RaeLynn released her debut album WildHorse earlier this year and has been all over the country playing for fans ever since. She describes her music as country pop because of the artists she listened to growing up. 'I'm a product of my generation, I grew up listening to Destiny's Child and Dolly Parton, legit," RaeLynn explains. 'Everyone that's my age not only listens to one genre." She also opened up about the best way she keeps in touch with her fans, "I love to connect with them and I couldn't do that unless I had [access] to social media." She adds, "They don't even realize how much they mean to me sometimes." Read more - here.
• AC/DC Legend Malcolm Young's Funeral Details Revealed
• Linkin Park Reportedly Kicked Out Of AMAs After Winning Award
• Steely Dan's Donald Fagen Sueing Walter Becker's Estate
• Black Sabbath Release Video Of Final 'Iron Man' Performance
• Bob Seger Talks Health Issues And New Glenn Frey Inspired Album
• Rolling Stones Stream Performance Of Rock and Roll Classic
• Death Cab for Cutie Release First-Ever Live Show For 20th Anniversary
• Pearl Jam Stream Live Video For New Concert Film
• Dallas Gets New Alternative Rock Station ALT 103.7
• Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classics In Tribute To Malcolm Young
• Eagles Announce North American Spring Tour
• KISS' Paul Stanley Slams Marilyn Manson For Charles Manson Cover
• Geezer Butler Looking Towards Music Life After Black Sabbath
• U2 Streaming New Song 'American Soul' Featuring Kendrick Lamar
• Singled Out: Jacob Cade's What's Your Problem
• Partridge Family Star David Cassidy Dead At 67
• Khalid Details Recent Groping By a Fan
• Garth Brooks Discusses CMA Lip Sync Controversy
• Macklemore Is Very Proud Of His Naked Justin Bieber Painting
• Luis Fonsi And Demi Lovato Release 'Echame La Culpa' Video
• Meek Mill Continues Thanksgiving Tradition From Prison
• Keith Urban Song Is The Most Played At Waffle House
• Diana Ross Receivers Lifetime Achievement AMAs Honor
• Pink Performs Gravity-Defying 'Beautiful Trauma' in Downtown L.A.
• Selena Gomez Goes Blonde For AMAs 'Wolves' Performance
• Jay Z Pens Op-Ed About Meek Mill's Probation Sentence
• John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Are Expecting
• Post Malone 'Bentleys and Beerbongs' Album Coming Very Soon
• Blake Shelton's Friends React To 'Sexiest Man Alive' Honor
• Taylor Swift Used In TV Traffic Report
• Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)
• Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks
• Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas
• Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy
• Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)
• Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II
• Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed
• Paul Maged - Light Years Away
• Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November
• San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You
• Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
• Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal
• Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.