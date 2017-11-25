Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Lindsay Ell Exiting To Tour With Brad Paisley (Week in Review)

.
Lindsay Ell

Lindsay Ell Exiting To Tour With Brad Paisley was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Lindsay Ell has been enjoying her time on the road this year with Brad Paisley and his Weekend Warrior Tour and she couldn't be more excited to rejoin the singer next year.

"Brad Paisley is arguably one of the coolest, I mean, he is one of the best guitar players in the world," Ell gushes to Radio.com. "The fact that we've been able to tour with him all year has been amazing to me. It's been so inspiring to watch him do what he does. The fact that we just released a bunch more tour dates is really exciting."

Ell shares that Paisley is a guitar nerd like herself and often shares his new amps and guitar pedals with her to test out. "Brad is so generous and so open. He has amps or new guitar pedals that he wants to check out so he'll invite us on stage at soundcheck and we can all try them out and live in guitar nerd world together for a minute," she says. "It's been so much fun being out on the road with him. Nothing makes a girl stand on her toes than trading guitar licks with Brad Paisley on stage every night." Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Lindsay Ell Music, DVDs, Books and more

Lindsay Ell T-shirts and Posters

More Lindsay Ell News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Lindsay Ell Explains The Title For 'The Project' And More

Lindsay Ell Sets Release For Debut Album 'The Project'

Lindsay Ell Releases 'Waiting on You' Video

Lindsay Ell Announces New Album 'The Project'


More Stories for Lindsay Ell

Lindsay Ell Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Black Sabbath Legend Bill Ward Hospitalized- Van Halen Calls Out Alleged Online Imposter- AC/DC Frontman Brian Johnson Tributes Malcolm Young- Stone Temple Pilots- more

Gene Simmons Apologizes To Fox News For Bizarre Behavior- AC/DC Legend Malcolm Young's Funeral Details Revealed- Linkin Park Reportedly Kicked Out Of AMAs- more

Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classics In Tribute To Malcolm Young- Eagles Announce North American Spring Tour- Paul Stanley Slams Marilyn Manson For Charles Manson Cover- more

Page Too:
Morrissey Has Different View Of Kevin Spacey Controversy- Selena Gomez Releases 'Wolves' Music Video- Beyonce Tops Taylor Swift As Highest-Paid Woman In Music- more

Backstreet Boys Nick Carter Denies Rape Allegations- Partridge Family Star David Cassidy Dead At 67- Khalid Groped By a Fan- Garth Brooks Discusses CMA Lip Sync Controversy- more

Taylor Swift Has Already Sold 1.2 Million Copies of 'Reputation'- Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Kidney Transplant Recovery- Pink Recruits Channing Tatum For Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Gene Simmons Apologizes To Fox News For Bizarre Behavior

AC/DC Legend Malcolm Young's Funeral Details Revealed

Linkin Park Reportedly Kicked Out Of AMAs After Winning Award

Steely Dan's Donald Fagen Sueing Walter Becker's Estate

Black Sabbath Release Video Of Final 'Iron Man' Performance

Bob Seger Talks Health Issues And New Glenn Frey Inspired Album

Rolling Stones Stream Performance Of Rock and Roll Classic

Death Cab for Cutie Release First-Ever Live Show For 20th Anniversary

Pearl Jam Stream Live Video For New Concert Film

Dallas Gets New Alternative Rock Station ALT 103.7

Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classics In Tribute To Malcolm Young

Eagles Announce North American Spring Tour

KISS' Paul Stanley Slams Marilyn Manson For Charles Manson Cover

Geezer Butler Looking Towards Music Life After Black Sabbath

U2 Streaming New Song 'American Soul' Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Singled Out: Jacob Cade's What's Your Problem

• more

Page Too News Stories
Backstreet Boys Nick Carter Denies Rape Allegations

Partridge Family Star David Cassidy Dead At 67

Khalid Details Recent Groping By a Fan

Garth Brooks Discusses CMA Lip Sync Controversy

Macklemore Is Very Proud Of His Naked Justin Bieber Painting

Luis Fonsi And Demi Lovato Release 'Echame La Culpa' Video

Meek Mill Continues Thanksgiving Tradition From Prison

Keith Urban Song Is The Most Played At Waffle House

Diana Ross Receivers Lifetime Achievement AMAs Honor

Pink Performs Gravity-Defying 'Beautiful Trauma' in Downtown L.A.

Selena Gomez Goes Blonde For AMAs 'Wolves' Performance

Jay Z Pens Op-Ed About Meek Mill's Probation Sentence

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Are Expecting

Post Malone 'Bentleys and Beerbongs' Album Coming Very Soon

Blake Shelton's Friends React To 'Sexiest Man Alive' Honor

Taylor Swift Used In TV Traffic Report

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

Michael Jackson - Scream

Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.