Linkin Park Preview Upcoming 'One More Light Live' Release (Week in Review)
Linkin Park Preview Upcoming 'One More Light Live' Release was a Top 10 story on Monday: (hennemusic) Linkin Park are streaming a video preview of their forthcoming package, "One More Light Live", ahead of its release on December 15. The set captures material from the group's final tour with singer Chester Bennington, who committed suicide at his Los Angeles area home on July 20 the age of 41. "We dedicate this live album to our brother Chester who poured his heart and soul into 'One More Light'," says the surviving members of Linkin Park in a joint statement. "After we finished recording the album, we joked with Chester that - since he had delivered so many stunning performances in the studio - he had set the bar extra high to produce that alchemy on stage each night. Not surprisingly, he welcomed the challenge." "Chester was uniquely passionate, uncommonly generous, sensitive, optimistic, funny and kind," they add, "With his voice, he turned pain into catharsis, authenticity into art, and passion into connection. His dedication to bringing these songs to life was triumphant. "For those of you who attended this tour in person, we thank you. For those who could not, we hope this live album gives you a glimpse into how magical these shows were for the six of us." - here.
