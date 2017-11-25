|
Maren Morris Sets Wedding Date And Avoids Being Bridezilla (Week in Review)
.
Maren Morris Sets Wedding Date And Avoids Being Bridezilla was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Maren Morris and fiance Ryan Hurd have finally chosen a date for when they plan on tying the knot. Morris also joked that her "Seeing Bling" duet partner, Niall Horan, will also be singing at the couple's wedding. "Niall's performing!" she teased. "We have a date now--it's March 24," Morris told E! News. "I feel like all the corners are knocked out. We've got the location, the date, the guest list--kind of--and I've got the groom! So, that's the most important part." The wedding planning process has been fairly simple for Morris, who seems to be anything but a bridezilla. "I'm not like a very stuffy person, and I actually get really bored just sitting down for hours and hours," she said. "Ryan and I want it to feel like us, so it's going to be a party. There's going to be a margarita bar, oyster bar, a Motown DJ, my dog. All of it!" Read more - here.
"We have a date now--it's March 24," Morris told E! News. "I feel like all the corners are knocked out. We've got the location, the date, the guest list--kind of--and I've got the groom! So, that's the most important part."
The wedding planning process has been fairly simple for Morris, who seems to be anything but a bridezilla. "I'm not like a very stuffy person, and I actually get really bored just sitting down for hours and hours," she said. "Ryan and I want it to feel like us, so it's going to be a party. There's going to be a margarita bar, oyster bar, a Motown DJ, my dog. All of it!" Read more - here.
• AC/DC Legend Malcolm Young's Funeral Details Revealed
• Linkin Park Reportedly Kicked Out Of AMAs After Winning Award
• Steely Dan's Donald Fagen Sueing Walter Becker's Estate
• Black Sabbath Release Video Of Final 'Iron Man' Performance
• Bob Seger Talks Health Issues And New Glenn Frey Inspired Album
• Rolling Stones Stream Performance Of Rock and Roll Classic
• Death Cab for Cutie Release First-Ever Live Show For 20th Anniversary
• Pearl Jam Stream Live Video For New Concert Film
• Dallas Gets New Alternative Rock Station ALT 103.7
• Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classics In Tribute To Malcolm Young
• Eagles Announce North American Spring Tour
• KISS' Paul Stanley Slams Marilyn Manson For Charles Manson Cover
• Geezer Butler Looking Towards Music Life After Black Sabbath
• U2 Streaming New Song 'American Soul' Featuring Kendrick Lamar
• Singled Out: Jacob Cade's What's Your Problem
• Partridge Family Star David Cassidy Dead At 67
• Khalid Details Recent Groping By a Fan
• Garth Brooks Discusses CMA Lip Sync Controversy
• Macklemore Is Very Proud Of His Naked Justin Bieber Painting
• Luis Fonsi And Demi Lovato Release 'Echame La Culpa' Video
• Meek Mill Continues Thanksgiving Tradition From Prison
• Keith Urban Song Is The Most Played At Waffle House
• Diana Ross Receivers Lifetime Achievement AMAs Honor
• Pink Performs Gravity-Defying 'Beautiful Trauma' in Downtown L.A.
• Selena Gomez Goes Blonde For AMAs 'Wolves' Performance
• Jay Z Pens Op-Ed About Meek Mill's Probation Sentence
• John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Are Expecting
• Post Malone 'Bentleys and Beerbongs' Album Coming Very Soon
• Blake Shelton's Friends React To 'Sexiest Man Alive' Honor
• Taylor Swift Used In TV Traffic Report
• Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)
• Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks
• Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas
• Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy
• Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)
• Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II
• Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed
• Paul Maged - Light Years Away
• Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November
• San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You
• Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
• Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal
• Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.