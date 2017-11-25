Maren Morris Sets Wedding Date And Avoids Being Bridezilla

"We have a date now--it's March 24," Morris told E! News. "I feel like all the corners are knocked out. We've got the location, the date, the guest list--kind of--and I've got the groom! So, that's the most important part."

The wedding planning process has been fairly simple for Morris, who seems to be anything but a bridezilla. "I'm not like a very stuffy person, and I actually get really bored just sitting down for hours and hours," she said. "Ryan and I want it to feel like us, so it's going to be a party. There's going to be a margarita bar, oyster bar, a Motown DJ, my dog. All of it!" Read more - here.