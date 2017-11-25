Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Scorpions Release 'Follow Your Heart Lyric Video (Week in Review)

.
Scorpions

Scorpions Release 'Follow Your Heart Lyric Video was a Top 10 story on Monday: (hennemusic) The Scorpions are streaming a lyric video for the track, "Follow Your Heart", ahead of the November 24 release of a new collection, "Born To Touch Your Feelings - Best Of Rock Ballads."

Alongside "Always Be With You" and "Melrose Avenue", the song is one of three new tunes recorded this past summer for the project, which presents fourteen of the band's most famous ballads and a new acoustic recording of "Send Me An Angel."

Produced by Mikael Nord Andersson and Martin Hansen, the set is named after a track from the German rockers' 1977 album, "Taken By Force", demonstrating the band's commitment to the art of the ballad.

"Throughout the decades," says guitarist Matthias Jabs, "our fans have been associating us with great ballads like 'Send Me An Angel,' 'Still Loving You,' and 'Holiday.' And that's very honorable."

"Nowadays, ballads are the pinnacle of rock music," adds singer Klaus Meine. "If they're well-written, they will go straight to the hearts of the fans."

"Born To Touch Your Feelings - Best Of Rock Ballads" will be available via CD, 2LP, digital download and streaming services. - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

