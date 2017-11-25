Toto Including Unreleased and New Tracks On Upcoming Collection

"We're still here, man, and I'm proud of that," co-founder Steve Lukather recently told Billboard. "We've taken every punch known to man … running up a vertical glass mountain with butter on our feet for 40 years, hanging on for dear life. We were never cool; in fact, we were the antithesis of that. We were studio musicians [who] studied our instruments. Since when is being good at what you do a deficit?"

Also in the works is a limited edition boxed set featuring remastered editions of all of Toto's albums. Previously unreleased material will be included with the set as well. Read more - here.