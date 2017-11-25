Beyonce Tops Taylor Swift As Highest-Paid Woman In Music

Beyonce's pre-tax tally was a considerable $105 million, generated through a variety of means including her most recent world tour, the Lemonade project and her athleisure clothing line, Ivy Park.

Adele took second place with $69 million, followed by Taylor Swift in third place with $44 million. Celine Dion ($42 million) and Jennifer Lopez ($38 million) round out the top five. Read more - here.