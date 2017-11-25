Marilyn Manson took his stage surname from the late cult leader; he took his first name from Marilyn Monroe. In his autobiography The Long Dark Road Out Of Hell Manson wrote that his stage name embodies the "balance between good and evil."

The California Department of Corrections reports that Manson passed away on Sunday (Nov. 19) due to natural causes. He died in jail, where he was serving nine life terms in California prisons for the cult-related murders of seven people in Los Angeles in the summer of 1969. His victims included actress Sharon Tate, who was eight months pregnant at the time. In addition to being the leader of one of the most infamous cults, Charles Manson was an aspiring singer and songwriter.

Some fans were initially confused, thinking it was the singer and not the cult leader who had passed. Listen to Marilyn Manson's Charles Manson Cover - here.