"There was only one show performed in support of the 1992 release of Automatic For The People, on 19 November at the group's old haunt, the 40 Watt Club in Athens GA," the post reads. "Today we celebrate the 25th anniversary of this performance with a 'live' stream of this recently discovered footage."

Audio from the live set is available on all versions of the 25th Anniversary Reissue of Automatic For The People. Watch the full set - here.