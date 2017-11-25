Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Rihanna Features On Three 'Vogue Paris' Covers (Week in Review)

.
Rihanna

Rihanna Features On Three 'Vogue Paris' Covers was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: Rihanna is ringing in the holidays by starring on the cover of Vogue Paris with three different and stunning cover photos. The pop superstar also serves as the guest editor for the December 2017 issue of Vogue Paris, which is set to hit newsstands on Dec. 1.

Each of the three different covers will come with its own unique editorial shoot, so fans will really get three times the Rihanna with the release. Rihanna's already considerable impact on fashion increased exponentially this year with the debut of her makeup line, Fenty Beauty.

It was recently announced that the pop star would host the 2018 Met Gala alongside Donatella Versace and Amal Clooney. See each of her new covers - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

