|
Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classics In Tribute To Malcolm Young (Week in Review)
.
Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classics In Tribute To Malcolm Young was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) When AC/DC vocalist Brian Johnson retired from AC/DC in 2016, Guns N' Roses vocalist Axl Rose stepped in to sing with the band on its Rock or Bust tour. On Sunday night (Nov 19), just hours after news broke that AC/DC rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young had died, Guns N' Roses performed a heartfelt three-song tribute to the late musician. "We're gonna dedicate this to Mister Malcolm Young, who will be sorely missed by none more than his brother Angus," Rose said at a concert in Sacramento, California, as an image of Young was displayed on a screen behind the band. Slash started the tribute by performing Alice Cooper's "Only Women Bleed." The band later posted 58 seconds of the song on social media with the words: "This goes out to Malcolm Young. He will be sorely missed." The second song in the tribute was a cover of Bob Dylan's "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" and Guns closed with AC/DC's "Whole Lotta Rosie." The band has routinely performed all three songs on its comeback tour plus Rose sang "Whole Lotta Rosie" with AC/DC during his time as their touring frontman. "Malcolm Young was one of the best ever rhythm guitarists in Rock n Roll," guitarist Slash said in a statement to Rolling Stone. He was a fantastic songwriter and he had a great work ethic too. I toured with AC/DC on their 'Stiff Upper Lip' tour. I found Malcolm to be a really cool, down to earth fellow. The entire rock n roll community is heartbroken by his passing." Check it out - here.
"We're gonna dedicate this to Mister Malcolm Young, who will be sorely missed by none more than his brother Angus," Rose said at a concert in Sacramento, California, as an image of Young was displayed on a screen behind the band. Slash started the tribute by performing Alice Cooper's "Only Women Bleed." The band later posted 58 seconds of the song on social media with the words: "This goes out to Malcolm Young. He will be sorely missed."
The second song in the tribute was a cover of Bob Dylan's "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" and Guns closed with AC/DC's "Whole Lotta Rosie." The band has routinely performed all three songs on its comeback tour plus Rose sang "Whole Lotta Rosie" with AC/DC during his time as their touring frontman.
"Malcolm Young was one of the best ever rhythm guitarists in Rock n Roll," guitarist Slash said in a statement to Rolling Stone. He was a fantastic songwriter and he had a great work ethic too. I toured with AC/DC on their 'Stiff Upper Lip' tour. I found Malcolm to be a really cool, down to earth fellow. The entire rock n roll community is heartbroken by his passing." Check it out - here.
• AC/DC Legend Malcolm Young's Funeral Details Revealed
• Linkin Park Reportedly Kicked Out Of AMAs After Winning Award
• Steely Dan's Donald Fagen Sueing Walter Becker's Estate
• Black Sabbath Release Video Of Final 'Iron Man' Performance
• Bob Seger Talks Health Issues And New Glenn Frey Inspired Album
• Rolling Stones Stream Performance Of Rock and Roll Classic
• Death Cab for Cutie Release First-Ever Live Show For 20th Anniversary
• Pearl Jam Stream Live Video For New Concert Film
• Dallas Gets New Alternative Rock Station ALT 103.7
• Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classics In Tribute To Malcolm Young
• Eagles Announce North American Spring Tour
• KISS' Paul Stanley Slams Marilyn Manson For Charles Manson Cover
• Geezer Butler Looking Towards Music Life After Black Sabbath
• U2 Streaming New Song 'American Soul' Featuring Kendrick Lamar
• Singled Out: Jacob Cade's What's Your Problem
• Partridge Family Star David Cassidy Dead At 67
• Khalid Details Recent Groping By a Fan
• Garth Brooks Discusses CMA Lip Sync Controversy
• Macklemore Is Very Proud Of His Naked Justin Bieber Painting
• Luis Fonsi And Demi Lovato Release 'Echame La Culpa' Video
• Meek Mill Continues Thanksgiving Tradition From Prison
• Keith Urban Song Is The Most Played At Waffle House
• Diana Ross Receivers Lifetime Achievement AMAs Honor
• Pink Performs Gravity-Defying 'Beautiful Trauma' in Downtown L.A.
• Selena Gomez Goes Blonde For AMAs 'Wolves' Performance
• Jay Z Pens Op-Ed About Meek Mill's Probation Sentence
• John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Are Expecting
• Post Malone 'Bentleys and Beerbongs' Album Coming Very Soon
• Blake Shelton's Friends React To 'Sexiest Man Alive' Honor
• Taylor Swift Used In TV Traffic Report
• Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)
• Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks
• Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas
• Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy
• Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)
• Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II
• Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed
• Paul Maged - Light Years Away
• Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November
• San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You
• Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
• Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal
• Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.