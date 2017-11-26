|
Keith Urban Looks Back At His Very First Thanksgiving (Week in Review)
Keith Urban Looks Back At His Very First Thanksgiving was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) There's a lot of food, and then there's Thanksgiving. Keith Urban recently recalled his first experience with Thanksgiving, which for the Australian country star was quite the eye-opening experience. "The first Thanksgiving I ever had here, which was 25 years ago, 'cause I've been here a long time now. But the first one I ever had, I remember going to this family's home, they invited me to Thanksgiving, and I couldn't believe the volume of food. It was insane. I've never seen so much food in my life," the singer said (via Sounds Like Nashville). "Then after the food, there was like 12 desserts," Urban continued. "I was like, 'Why are there so many desserts?' They said, 'Well, because every Aunt and every Grandma, everybody brought their thing, their special dessert, and you have to try every one of 'em. I'm like, 'There's like THREE apple cobblers.' And they're like, 'Yeah, but they're made by different people and they're all watching, so you have to make sure you try everything up there.'" After assessing the situation, Urban came to a conclusion: "I was in love with Thanksgiving immediately." Read about his plans for this year - here.
